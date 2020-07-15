Colombian Senate condemns Armenian military attack on Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Foreign Relations Committee of the Colombian Senate has issued a statement condemning Armenia’s recent military attack in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district.

The Committee called for a solution to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions, within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The Committee also expressed condolences to the people of Azerbaijan over the deaths of military servicemen during the fighting.

News.Az