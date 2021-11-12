Colombian Senate adopts statement marking Azerbaijan’s Victory Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Second Commission on foreign relations and defense of the Colombian Senate and the Colombian-Azerbaijani Interparliamentary Friendship Group in the Upper House have adopted a statement marking the 30th anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan’s independence and the first anniversary of Azerbaijan’s victory in the Patriotic War, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico told News.Az.

The statement conveys congratulations to the fraternal Azerbaijani people on remarkable days and expresses confidence that both countries will continue to cooperate.

It welcomes the liberation of the Azerbaijani territories from occupation and the restoration of the country’s territorial integrity after last year’s Patriotic War, which resulted in the implementation of the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the establishment of peace in the Caucasus.

The statement also expresses support for Azerbaijan’s efforts to demine and rebuild its liberated territories with the aim of ensuring the safe return of IDPs to their homes and lasting peace in the region.

News.Az