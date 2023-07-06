+ ↺ − 16 px

Colonialism is shameful page of humanity: Azerbaijani presidential aide (VIDEO)

Colonialism is a shameful page of humanity, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on Twitter, ws.Az reports.

Hajiyev posted a video from a photo exhibition dedicated to colonialism, which was held as part of the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku.

“Colonialism in Photos Exhibition in the margins of Baku Non-Aligned Movement Ministerial Meeting of Coordinating Bureau. Colonialism as such neo-colonialism, is shameful page of humanity,” the presidential aide said.









News.Az