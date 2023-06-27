Colombian TV channel highlights new realities after Azerbaijan's Patriotic War

+ ↺ − 16 px

NTN24, Colombian cable television news channel, has aired a footage about the new situation, which emerged in the wake of Azerbaijan’s 44-day Patriotic War, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico told News.Az.

The piece told a story about the fact that the Azerbaijani Army put an end to the years-long Armenian occupation as a result of the 44-day Patriotic War. The story gave information about peace talks and Armenian armed forces’ provocations on the border.

NTN24 provided quotes by President Ilham Aliyev from his meeting with the people who returned to the city of Lachin and underlined that there are no serious obstacles left for the peace agreement given Armenia has recognized the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

News.Az