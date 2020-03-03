Combat aircraft redeployed during large-scale exercises of Azerbaijani army (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the plan of the large-scale command-staff exercises of the Azerbaijani army, the redeployment of combat aircraft was carried out.

Aircraft and helicopters that were brought into a state of combat readiness were moved into reserve airfields and the deployment of air defense equipment in the territory was completed, the Defense Ministry reported.

In accordance with the training plan of troops for 2020, the Azerbaijan Army launched large-scale command-staff exercises on Monday.

The exercises that will last until March 6 will be conducted on the terrain, maps and terrain board with the widespread use of information technology, to specify the combat crews and timing data, as well as to verify plans for the implementation of previously made decisions with the relevant headquarters.

