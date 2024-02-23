Combat and support ships of Azerbaijan’s Naval Forces conduct tactical exercise (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The tactical exercise of the combat and support ship group of Azerbaijan’s Naval Forces was held in accordance with the training plan for 2024, approved by Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.

Under the plan, the ships left the basing site on alert and accomplished combat tasks on protection and defense of energy infrastructure in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the two-stage exercise, the ship groups accomplished tasks on detention and inspection of the floating ship, patrolling activities in the oil and gas pipeline areas, the organization of anti-submarine sabotage defense at anchor in the ship tactical groups and the sea passage to the designated area by performing joint floating activities, destruction of the enemy's imaginary surface and air targets.

The main focus of the exercise is to work out the joint activities of commanders and staff officers in conditions of a possible threat to territorial waters, as well as to improve the knowledge and skills in managing units during battle.

It should be noted that 26 ships and 450 servicemen of the Naval Forces were involved in the tactical exercise.

