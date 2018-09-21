Combat firing was conducted at night in the course of large-scale exercises

According to the plan of large-scale exercises, combat firing was conducted at various training ranges at night and in conditions of reduced visibility, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reports.

The troops involved in the exercises have fulfilled their assigned tasks, destroying all the targets of the imaginary enemy using modern weapons and military equipment.

