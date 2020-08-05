Combat helicopters join "TurAz Qartalı-2020" exercises (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The "TurAz Qartalı - 2020" Joint Flight-Tactical Exercises of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey continue.

In the practical part of the training, the helicopters that took off from the base airfields perform tasks for various episodes, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The helicopter crews are successfully performing the tasks assigned during the flight-tactical exercises.

News.Az