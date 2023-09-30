Combat positions, strongholds abandoned by illegal Armenian armed formations in Garabagh liquidated (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

As a result of local anti-terror measures, the combat positions and support points abandoned by the Armenian armed forces' formations in Azerbaijan's Garabagh region are liquidated and communication lines are restored in the territory, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

On September 29, the combat position on the Tartar-Aghdara road was liquidated and the safe movement of vehicles was ensured.

News.Az