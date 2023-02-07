Combat readiness capability of Azerbaijan’s military units trained (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2023 approved by the Minister of Defense, practical classes related to the new training period were conducted in the types of troops and military units of the Azerbaijan Army, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

In accordance with the plan, the units were trained on withdrawal from the points of permanent deployment on alert.

During the training held with consideration of modern combat experience, units of the Land Forces, Air Force, Naval Forces, Rocket and Artillery Troops interoperably accomplished various tasks.

The main focus of the classes is to further develop the troops’ combat readiness capability in order to immediately suppress possible threats, as well as to ensure durable, uninterrupted, and prompt management of the units.

