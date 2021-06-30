Combat-training tasks successfully accomplished during Azerbaijani-Turkish joint exercises (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the Agreement on military cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey, the next combat-training tasks were fulfilled during the "Mustafa Kemal Ataturk - 2021" Joint Live-Fire Tactical Exercises held in Baku.

At the first stage of the exercises, military personnel, weapons and military vehicles were withdrawn to the assembly area and brought to the state of readiness for the accomplishment of tasks.

During the exercises held on different stages, the artillerymen, with the support of tank units, accomplished tasks of destroying the imaginary enemy's manpower and armored vehicles.

