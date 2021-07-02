Combat-training tasks successfully fulfilled during Azerbaijan-Turkey joint exercises (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the agreement on military cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey, the next combat-training tasks were fulfilled during the "Mustafa Kemal Ataturk - 2021" Joint Live-Fire Tactical Exercises held in Baku, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

During the exercises, the 1st echelon units reached the attack frontier, made passages in imaginary enemy’s minefields to cross the area, disembarked personnel from armored vehicles, and launched the offensive.

News.Az