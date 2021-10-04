“Come to your senses, iron fist is still in place” – Azerbaijani president warns revanchists in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev once again warned those who cherish revanchist sentiments in Armenia.

“I appeal to people like him [Serzhik] all over Armenia, to all those who cherish revanchist sentiments – come to your senses. The iron fist is still there, it has not gone anywhere, and it is still in place. Don't upset us and behave. If you behave, then you can live safely. But if there are further provocations, statements or actions against us, we will crush your head without looking at anyone. No one can protect you,” the Azerbaijani president said during his visit to Sugovushan settlement, Tartar on Sunday.

“I am here today as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, in the territory of the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region. If Serzhik is a man, let him come here instead of talking of manhood. He talks about manhood in the Caucasus. First of all, his nation has nothing to do with the Caucasus. They are settlers here and everyone knows where they came from. Secondly, if you are talking about manhood, come here as a man. Look, I am standing here. I am standing in Sugovushan, which you call “Madagiz”. If you are a man, come over here. Otherwise, you can't make a hero out of yourself by sitting and crowing there in Yerevan. I once told him to throw away the scrap he was still carrying on his chest. Those medals are not worth a penny. He was given the best punishment by the Armenian people themselves, who kicked him out of office in 2018,” he said.

The Azerbaijani president noted that in the 2018 elections, Serzh committed yet another fraud by allegedly receiving 50 percent of the vote.

“And the accomplice of that crime is the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights. Because together with Serzhik – I do not know what sort of a deal they struck but I can guess – they recognized his victory. This man is widely ridiculed, mocked and hated in Armenia. He allegedly more than 50 percent of the vote, appointed himself prime minister and the OSCE turned a blind eye to that. So there are two forgers – one is the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, which always despises Azerbaijan, and the other is Serzhik. But after that, the Armenian people stood up. The Armenian people stood up, kicked him and threw him out of office. What did he do after that? He came humbly and said that he was not right, that Nikol was right. Can a person who calls himself a man say such a thing? Can a person who calls himself a man humiliate himself so much? So he was done away with like that. For the next two years, he kept his mouth shut. He was insulted so much. So many of his criminal relatives were arrested. He has a close relative who went into hiding abroad, received a Guatemalan passport in Colombia and also changed his name. Just like Serzhik made himself Serzh early on. His relative also gave himself the name of Gonzalez. They grabbed him by the ear and arrested him. He stayed tight-lipped in fear. What can he say after all? But he seems to rise again after the war. If it hadn’t been for the war, if it hadn’t been for this bitter defeat, Serzhik would be in prison now. A thief like him may not have been born in our region yet,” he said.

“His opening his ugly mouth and talking about my father in Yerevan today will cost him very dearly. We almost grabbed him by the ear. He found out from somewhere that he were approaching, ran away from Khankandi and settled in Yerevan. In the recent elections, he failed to get even five percent of the vote. See how much the Armenian people hate this creature that they voted for the government that was guilty of losing the war, not for him. That is why I am saying to you again – look, I am here, I am in Sugovushan, I am in Shusha, I am in Hadrut, I am in Khojavand, I am everywhere. But where are you? In hell, together with the status that has gone to hell. This is it. It is over,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az