Command training classes with battalion and battery commanders, deputy commanders held in Nakhchivan (VIDEO)

In accordance with the plan for the combat coordination of the Nakhchivan military garrison troops for 2020, command training classes with commanders and deputy commanders of battalions and batteries were held in Nakhchivan.

The training classes focused on strengthening the theoretical knowledge of officers, improving practical skills in managing units and inoculating a sense of confidence in a creative approach to organizing events, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

On the third day of the training classes, a conference on the topic "Existing problems in the organization of defense and their resolution" was held with the participation of commanders and other officials of military units.

