Commandant appointed, police posts established in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A commandant has been appointed, police posts have been established in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district, according to the country’s Interior Ministry.

The curfew was declared on November 25 in Kalbajar district liberated from the Armenian occupation in accordance with the decree of the Azerbaijani president.

In accordance with the order of the interior minister, head of the district police department, police lieutenant colonel Akhverdi Akbarov was appointed commandant of the district.

"Policemen of the district police department and servicemen of the Internal Troops, having established posts on the territory of the district, at the entrances and exits from it, control the fulfillment of the requirements of the regime," read the statement.

News.Az