Commander of Azerbaijan’s Combined Arms Army visits Iran

Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Defense - Commander of the Combined Arms Army, Colonel General Kerem Mustafayev pays an official visit to Iran, the Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az.

Within the visit, meetings were held with the First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Major General Aziz Nasirzadeh and other officials.

The meetings discussed the current situation and development prospects of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, and exchanged detailed views on regional security.

