Commander of Russian peacekeepers calls Armenian authorities ‘liars and provocateurs’

Commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh, General Rustam Muradov accused the Armenian authorities of a provocation.

A reporter from Armenia’s Hraparak.am asked General Muradov why Armenian officials had announced Thursday that captives were to be returned to Armenia from Azerbaijan on the same day, but they were not returned.

“This is a lie and a provocation. Ask them. They are misleading the population. It was not planned,” the Russian general said in his response to the Armenian reporter.

