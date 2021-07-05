Commander of Turkish Air Force arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Commander of the Turkish Air Force, Army General Hasan Kucukakyuz arrived on a working visit to Azerbaijan on July 5, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

As part of the visit, an exchange of views on the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey will be held, as well as opportunities for expansion of relations will be considered.

News.Az