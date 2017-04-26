Commander of Turkish Gendarmerie Forces arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Commander of the Turkish Gendarmerie Forces, General Yasar Guler arrived in Azerbaijan on April 26.

Yasar Guler visited Heydar Aliyev’s grave in the Alley of Honor and Turkish Martyrdom Monument in the Alley of Martyrs, laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument, APA reported citing Anadolu Agency.



The gendarmerie commander will meet with Azerbaijan’s Interior Minister Ramil Usubov, Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, State Border Service Chief Elchin Guliyev and other officials.

