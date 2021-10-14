Yandex metrika counter

Commanders of Azerbaijani, Turkish Land Forces discuss military cooperation

Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan - Commander of the Land Forces, Major General Anvar Afandiyev, who is on a visit to Turkey, met with the Commander of the Land Forces of Turkey, Army General Musa Avsever in the Distinguished Visitors Day held within the "Eurasian Peace - 2021" exercises on October 14, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az. 

The sides discussed issues of cooperation in military, military-technical, military education, and a number of other areas as well as the importance of conducting joint exercises between the two fraternal countries in terms of experience exchange, further strengthening of friendship, and brotherhood.

