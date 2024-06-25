COMMENT: China helps Russia bypass sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

China supplies dual-use products to Russia, resulting in a more than 40% increase in trade turnover between the countries in 2023, according to German Economy and Climate Minister and Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck.

He emphasized that a significant portion of the trade consists of energy products, with about half being dual-use goods that can be used for military purposes.At a press conference in Shanghai, Robert Habeck stated that China and Russia should start negotiations to resolve trade issues. He expressed hope for prompt talks between Beijing and Brussels. He also noted that EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles should not be seen as punitive measures. The minister called for dialogue and expressed hope for active negotiations soon.According to the Financial Times, Robert Habeck has already visited China and held meetings with several Chinese ministers. During these meetings, issues of energy, climate, and human rights were discussed. A meeting with the Premier of the State Council of the PRC did not take place.In 2023, trade turnover between Russia and China reached a record high of $240 billion. Trade volume increased by 26.3%. Exports from China to Russia rose by 46.9% to $110.97 billion, while Russia's exports to China increased by 12.7%, reaching $129.13 billion. These figures marked a record in the history of relations between the countries.According to News.Az, German political scientist Alexander Rahr reported that Western countries are significantly concerned about China's substantial support for Russia in circumventing sanctions."This support allows Russia to continue receiving necessary goods and resources from foreign markets, significantly reducing the effectiveness of sanctions measures. The United States insists that European countries reduce their trade ties with China, as it is expected that a new phase of tension between the West and China will begin after the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis.In Germany, efforts have long been made to maintain stable economic relations with China, which were considered mutually beneficial. However, under pressure from the US and in light of the strengthening position of the pro-American Green Party, which currently holds key positions in German foreign policy, the policy towards China has begun to change. The Greens advocate for ending economic ties with China, despite the potential economic losses for Germany.The main task at the moment, according to German politicians, is to ensure Russia's defeat in the Ukrainian conflict. Germany believes that the collective West can put pressure on China to force it to stop supporting Russia. It is expected that, ultimately, China's economic interests in relations with the US and the EU will outweigh its political support for Russia," the political scientist noted.

News.Az