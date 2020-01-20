"Common Sense" Youth Organization named as Info Centre in Azerbaijan for 2020

+ ↺ − 16 px

SALTO Resource Centre for Eastern Europe and Caucasus (SALTO EECA) has selected the "Common Sense" Youth Organization (CSYO) to manage an Erasmus+ Youth and European Solidarity Corps Info Centre in Azerbaijan in the period from January 2020 to December 2020.

Launched in 2017 in Eastern Partnership countries and Russia, the Info Centres aim to provide information on opportunities for young people and youth organisations within the Erasmus+ Youth and European Solidarity Corps programmes and to support them in the implementation of their projects.

Each year SALTO EECA selects one organization in every regional country to operate an Erasmus+ Youth and European Solidarity Corps Info Centre on the local level.

According to its action plan 2020, the "Common Sense" Youth Organization will organize workshops at the Youth Centres and higher education institutions in different regions, as well as will hold online info sessions, webinars and other enlightening events on social media. Also, the Info Centre will offer consultation on all questions of young people and youth organization representatives.

In 2019, the "Common Sense" Youth Organization also won the call for Erasmus+ Youth and European Solidarity Corps Info Centres in Eastern Europe and the Caucasus.

For more information, please reach the Info Centre at +994558237290 or info.azerbaijan@salto-youth.net.

