Commons Speaker praises UK-Azerbaijan partnership (PHOTO)

Commons Speaker praises UK-Azerbaijan partnership

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to the UK Elin Suleymanov held a meeting with Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Harvey Hoyle, the Embassy of Azerbaijan told News.Az.  

Hailing the multifaceted cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK, the parties exchanged views on prospects for intensifying inter-parliamentary links and geopolitical issues.

The speaker praised the Azerbaijan-UK partnership, the successful cooperation with Baku, especially in the field of energy, and the centuries-old tradition of tolerance in Azerbaijan.

Under the meeting protocol, the Azerbaijani flag was raised outside the administrative building of the House of Commons.

Ambassador Suleymanov signed the honorary book at the House of Commons.

