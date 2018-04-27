Competition for best Engineer Unit of Army Corps held

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the combat training plan for 2018, the competition for the title of the "Best Engineer Unit" was held in one of the Army Corpses of the Azerbaijan Army.

The competition, organized with an aim to fulfill tasks of engineering support for combat operations in difficult operational conditions was conducted in the specialized training ground. In the course of the competition, military personnel fulfilled the tasks on the engineering support, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reports.

As a result of the competition, the winners were determined and awarded.

News.Az

