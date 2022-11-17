Competition for Best Tank Company title kicks off: Azerbaijani MoD (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the combat training plan for 2022, a competition for the title of Best Tank Company is being held in the Azerbaijani Land Forces, the country's Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The combat readiness of tank units is being inspected during the competition held to improve the knowledge, abilities, and combat skills of servicemen.

Teams have successfully passed tests for driving, shooting at nighttime and in the daylight hours, physical training, and other activities.

According to the results of the competition, which will last until November 24, the crew to be awarded the title of the Best Tank Company will be determined.

