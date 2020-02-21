Competition for the title of the "Best Military Chef" held

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the training plan for 2020 of the Main Department of Logistics of the Ministry of Defense, a competition for the title of "Best Military Chef" was held to test the level of theoretical knowledge and practical skills of military chefs serving in Army Corps, formations, military units, and specialized military-educational institutions.

The competition was held with the aim of improving the practical experience of chefs serving in subunits, maintaining an exemplary level of mess halls, as well as improving the quality of food.

During the competition, held in three stages, special attention was paid to the proper preparation of food, the use of technological equipment, waste management standards resulting from the processing of products, the cleanliness of uniforms, strict observance of sanitary and hygienic requirements and other issues.

In the end, the winners were determined and awarded according to the results of the competition for the title of the “Best Military Chef”.

News.Az

News.Az