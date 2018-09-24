Competition for title of best tank company launched in Azerbaijan

A competition for the title of the "Best Tank Company" has started in the Azerbaijani Army in accordance with the combat training plan for 2018, approved by Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, the Defense Ministry reports.

The purpose of the competition is to improve combat skills and increase the professionalism of military personnel.

The jury commission, established to calculate and assess the results, will evaluate the tactical and physical training of the crews participating in the competitions, as well as their skills in shooting and driving.

In the end, the winners of the "Best Tank Company" competition will be awarded following the overall results.

