Competitions in 9 kinds of sports to be held at EYOF Baku 2019 on July 23

Competitions in nine kinds of sports – gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling – are being held as part

Azerbaijan is leading in the medal standings of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival. Azerbaijan has earned 10 medals - four gold, four silver and two bronze. All of the medals were won for the team by wrestlers.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival. Azerbaijan is being represented by 12 athletes in judo, 4 athletes in rhythmic gymnastics, 6 in cycling, 4 in tennis and 6 in swimming. In team sports, 12 athletes are included in each of the country’s volleyball and basketball teams. Each men’s and women’s handball team includes 30 players.

Athletes are competing in ten kinds of sports: gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

