Composition of Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency approved

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the composition of the Supervisory Board of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a public legal entity, News.Az reports.

Under the decree, the composition of the Supervisory Board of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan was approved as follows:.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Ismayilov Daghbeyi Mirzakhan oglu

Members of the Supervisory Board:

Aliyev Vugar Zifar oglu

Mehraliyeva Shafag Akif gizi

Mikayilova Sevil Alirazi gizi

Shykhlinsky Elchin Ismail oglu

