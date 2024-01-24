Composition of Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency approved
President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the composition of the Supervisory Board of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a public legal entity, News.Az reports.
Under the decree, the composition of the Supervisory Board of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan was approved as follows:.
Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Ismayilov Daghbeyi Mirzakhan oglu
Members of the Supervisory Board:
Aliyev Vugar Zifar oglu
Mehraliyeva Shafag Akif gizi
Mikayilova Sevil Alirazi gizi
Shykhlinsky Elchin Ismail oglu