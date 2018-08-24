Concert dedicated to 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic held in Sacramento

+ ↺ − 16 px

A concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) was held on August 19, 2018 at the historic Saint John's Lutheran Church of Sacramento, California’s capital city.

Azerbaijani vocalist Marziyya Huseynova and pianist Aida Elkhanzade, both winners of multiple international awards, performed Azerbaijani and European classical music at the concert, the Consulate General told News.Az.



Supported by the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles and organized by the Azerbaijani community in Sacramento, the cultural event was attended by political, economic, scientific and cultural figures of Sacramento, as well as media representatives and others.



Opening the event, the Azerbaijani community activist Shabnam Gafarova welcomed the guests and stressed the importance of this cultural event in California’s capital city. Informing the attendees about Azerbaijan, she talked about Azerbaijan’s ancient history, rich culture and music.



In his remarks, Consul of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles Orkhan Rustamli informed the guests about Azerbaijan’s history of independence and stated that 100 years ago on May 28, 1918, the people of Azerbaijan established the very first Republic in our history - the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. He noted that it was also the first ever secular democracy among all Muslim nations and the first majority-Muslim nation to grant women the right to vote. Highlighting Azerbaijan’s rich musical heritage, Consul Rustamli said that Azerbaijan is a birthplace of the first opera, operetta and ballet in the Muslim world.



Following the remarks, Azerbaijani musicians Marziyya Huseynova and Aida Elkhanzade performed Azerbaijani and European classical music. The concert was received with much applause by the audience.



Short video of the event can be watched here: https://youtu.be/R3lrb2oxBfY

