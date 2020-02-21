Concert program was held on opening of Year of Azerbaijani Culture in Italy

Concert program was held on opening of Year of Azerbaijani Culture in Italy

A concert program on the occasion of the opening of “2020-the Year of Azerbaijani Culture in Italy” has been held at Quirinale Palace in Rome.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva, President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella and his daughter Laura Mattarella watched the concert.

The Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra performed works by outstanding Azerbaijani and Italian composers at the concert.

News.Az

News.Az