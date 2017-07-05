Yandex metrika counter

Condition of woman injured by Armenians deteriorates

The condition of the woman, who received a fragmentation wound as a result of the shelling by the Armenians of the village of Alkhanly of Fizuli region, worsened.

APA's Karabakh bureau reports that life of the  52-year-old Salbinaz Guliyeva, who was brought to the N-th military hospital, continues to be in danger.

The bodies of the victims of the shelling of the village of Sahiba Guliyeva and her 18-month-old granddaughter Zakhra Guliyeva were taken to the village of Zovjug-5. Representatives of the district administration recommended not to hold a farewell ceremony in the village of Alkhanly for security reasons.

