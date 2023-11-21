Yandex metrika counter

Conference dedicated to National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 100th anniversary and TURKPA’s 15th anniversary held in Baku

  • Politics
  • Share
Conference dedicated to National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 100th anniversary and TURKPA’s 15th anniversary held in Baku

The conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the 15th anniversary of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) has kicked off in Baku, News.Az reports. 

The event was attended by Azerbaijani MPs, representatives from Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Northern Cyprus, as well as the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC), the Joint Administration of the Turkic Culture and Arts (TURKSOY) and the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      