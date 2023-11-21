Conference dedicated to National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 100th anniversary and TURKPA’s 15th anniversary held in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the 15th anniversary of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) has kicked off in Baku, News.Az reports.

The event was attended by Azerbaijani MPs, representatives from Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Northern Cyprus, as well as the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC), the Joint Administration of the Turkic Culture and Arts (TURKSOY) and the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

