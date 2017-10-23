Conference on Azerbaijani-Italian relations held in Italian Senate in spotlight of Italian press

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Conference on "25 Years of Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy: Road to Strategic Partnership", held in the Italian Senate on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Italy, has been in the spotlight of numerous Italian media outlets.

"Il Giornale", "Globalist", AGI, Agenzia Nova, Agenparl, Notizie Geopolitiche, Globus Magazine, Scenari International, Sicilian Network, Daily Cases, Andradelab, Rete Sole provided information about the strategic partnership existing between the two countries. The purpose of the conference was to show the results achieved in the Azerbaijani-Italian relations and the great prospects promised by bilateral relations.



The conference was attended by Vice-President of the Italian Senate Benedetto Della Vedova, Italian Deputy Minister of Culture Antimo Cesaro, Chairman of the Italian Senate's Standing Committee on European Union Policy Vanino Kitty, Vice-President of the Italian Senate Linda Lançilotta, Azerbaijani ambassador to Italy Mammad Ahmedzadah, Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Austo Massari, chairman of Azerbaijan-Italy interparliamentary working group Azer Karimli, Senator Sergio Divina, chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly of Friends of Azerbaijan in the Italian Parliament, chairman of the Standing Commission on Finance and Treasury of the Italian Senate, Deputy Chairman of the Association Mauro Marino, spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev, SOCAR deputy vice president Vitaliy Baylarbayov, chief executive officer of SNAM Marco Alvera, senator Maria Rizzotti, Senator, former Minister of Education Stefania Ciannini, adviser of Italy's Islamic Council of the Italian Interior Ministry, chairman of the ISESCO Education and Cultural Council in the West, John Pallavic.

