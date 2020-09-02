Confirmed COVID-19 cases in occupied Azerbaijani lands near 300
Seven new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia, according to the Armenian media.
Thus, the total number of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nagorno-Karabakh has reached 295.
Currently 28 people are quarantined, the number of active cases stands at 55.