Confirmed COVID-19 cases in occupied Azerbaijani lands near 300

Seven new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia, according to the Armenian media.

Thus, the total number of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nagorno-Karabakh has reached 295.

Currently 28 people are quarantined, the number of active cases stands at 55.


News.Az 

