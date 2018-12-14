Conflicts in BSEC area affect region’s development - Azerbaijani diplomat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Conflicts in the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) area affect the development of the region, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remarks at a press conference following the 39th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of the BSEC member states in Baku Dec. 14.

“We don’t solve political issues within the BSEC, because it is an economic organization,” he said, answering the question whether the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’s issue was discussed with a representative of Armenia, who participated in the BSEC meeting.

Speaking about the recently adopted resolution of the European Parliament on the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP), Mammad-Guliyev said that by this resolution, the EU confirmed that Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent districts belong to Azerbaijan.

“The document states that the EU has the same approach to conflicts in the Eastern Partnership region,” he added.

The 39th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation member-states was held in Baku under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan.

The main priorities of Azerbaijan’s chairmanship are to render efficient, reliable and safe transport and transit services as part of BSEC, increase the export potential of agriculture and further develop the tourism sector.

The Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation is an intergovernmental organization uniting 12 countries of the Black Sea and southern Balkans. The organization was founded in 1992. The headquarters of the organization is located in Istanbul.

Azerbaijan assumed the BSEC chairmanship at the 38th meeting of the Organization's Council of Foreign Ministers, which took place on June 27. Azerbaijan will chair BSEC until December 2018.

News.Az

