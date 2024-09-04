Congo to receive first mpox vaccine shipments this week

+ ↺ − 16 px

The head of the Democratic Republic of Congo's mpox outbreak response announced on Wednesday that the country is set to receive its first shipment of mpox vaccine doses on Thursday, with a second delivery scheduled for Saturday.

Congo is the epicentre of an mpox outbreak that the World Health Organization declared to be a global public health emergency last month, but efforts to curb the spread of the disease have been hampered by a lack of vaccines."We'll receive the first batch on Sept. 5 and a second one on Sept. 7," response chief Cris Kacita told Reuters in a message.WHO has classified the global mpox situation as a "public health emergency of international concern."In 2024, more than a dozen African countries have reported mpox outbreaks, with the Democratic Republic of Congo accounting for over 90% of the reported cases. The variant circulating in Africa is believed to be both more contagious and more deadly than the "clade II" variant, which was responsible for the global outbreak that began in 2022.Mpox is a viral disease that spreads through close contact and contaminated materials such as sheets, clothing, and needles, according to the WHO.

News.Az