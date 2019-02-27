Congresswoman Virginia Foxx makes statement on Khojaly genocide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Member of the Working Group on Azerbaijan in the US Congress, Congresswoman from the North Carolina Virginia Foxx has made a statement on the 27th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, AZERTAC reports.

In her statement, Virginia Foxx honored the memory of the Khojaly victims and offered deep condolences to the people of Azerbaijan.

She underlined that 613 people, including women and children, were killed on February 25-26, 1992 in Khojaly, and stressed the importance of commemorating victims of the tragedy.

Virginia Foxx also described Azerbaijan as a valuable partner for the United States.

News.Az

