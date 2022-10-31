Connection of liberated Azerbaijani areas with world established thanks to new airports: Turkish FM

The connection of the liberated Azerbaijani areas with the world has been established thanks to new airports, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said speaking at Akdeniz University in Türkiye, News.Az reports.

Cavusoglu recalled that Azerbaijan put an end to the occupation, which lasted 30 years.

“After the signing of the Shusha Declaration by our presidents, relations with Azerbaijan reached an allied level. We are witnessing the restoration of the Azerbaijani lands liberated from occupation,” he added.

News.Az