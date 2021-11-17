Yandex metrika counter

Consent of all sides needed for trilateral contact of Russian, Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders – Kremlin

The consent and readiness of all sides are needed for a trilateral contact of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

 "Undoubtedly, at some stage such contacts will be necessary but in order to make them possible, the consent and readiness for it of the three sides are needed," the Kremlin official said.


