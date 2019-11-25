Yandex metrika counter

Conservative Klaus Iohannis wins re-election as Romania's president

Romanians on Sunday gave a clear mandate to conservative President Klaus Iohannis, re-electing him to a second term in the the day's election, in which he prevailed over his rival, Social Democrat Viorica Dancila, the former prime minister, according to EFE.

"It's an important victory, the most categorical victory ever obtained against the Social Democratic Party (PSD)," said Iohannis from the headquarters of the National Liberal Party (PNL), which he heads, just after the exit polls foreshadowed his triumph with more than 66 percent of the votes.

