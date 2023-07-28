Considering dialogue proposal addressed to Armenia as a territorial claim is unacceptable - Western Azerbaijan Community

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community condemns the statements a number of Armenian officials have made about the return to Western Azerbaijan in recent days. This once again clearly proves that Azerbaijanphobia prevails in Armenia, said the Western Azerbaijan Community in a statement, News.Az reports.

The statement also says: "The claims that Western Azerbaijanis were allegedly not deported and that they left their ancestral lands after receiving compensation for their homes do not fit into any moral and ethical values whatsoever.

It is unacceptable to consider the dialogue proposal of the Western Azerbaijan Community addressed to Armenia as a territorial claim.

The statements of the Armenian officials also show that Armenia is very worried about the issue of a return to Western Azerbaijan emerging on the international level recently.

In addition, what Armenian officials say about the "exceptionalism" of Armenians living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is fundamentally against human rights. We would like to remind the government of Armenia of the basic truth that according to Article 1 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, "All people are born free and equal in their dignity and rights."

Also, according to paragraph 13 of that Declaration, every person has the right to return to his country. Azerbaijanis forcibly expelled from Armenia will continue their peaceful struggle to ensure their rights."

News.Az