Consolidation of banks to continue – Azerbaijan Banks Association

+ ↺ − 16 px

Consolidation process in Azerbaijan’s banking sector will continue, head of Azerbaijan Banks Association Zakir Nuriyev said.

“We know that two banks have been merged in recent days. I think this step must be an example for other banks. Other banks will also merge in the coming period”, he said, according to APA.

Nuriyev added that banks’ services are more important than their numbers.

News.Az

News.Az