Construction of ceasefire monitoring center in Karabakh underway – Turkish minister

A center on monitoring the ceasefire in Karabakh will be located in Aghdam district, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said on Friday.

According to the Turkish minister, work on the construction of the center is underway at the moment.

“Our generals and other personnel are ready to leave. Also, demining experts, who are also undergoing training in Azerbaijan, were sent to the liberated territories,” Akar added.

