Construction of Georgia's Anaklia port starts on November 15

The first phase of construction of a deep sea port in Anaklia will start on November 15.

"The beginning of construction work is scheduled for November 15. Preliminary work, within the framework of which the research was carried out, began in the fall of 2016," the Anaklia Development Consortium noted.

In general, $586 million will be invested in the construction of the first phase of the deep sea port. The first phase involves the construction of infrastructure for receiving containers, arrangement of the port and the shoreline. During this time they also plan to build a road, a railway line and a residential complex for the port workers, Sputnik-Georgia reports.

The Anaklia Development Consortium added that they plan to open the port by 2020.

News.Az

