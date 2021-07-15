Construction of highway connecting Azerbaijan's several liberated districts underway (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Earthwork on the Hadrut-Jabrayil-Shukurbayli highway [between Fuzuli, Jabrayil, and Khojavand districts liberated from Armenian occupation during the Second Karabakh War] is being conducted in Azerbaijan, the State Agency of Automobile Roads told News.Az.

The agency said that special equipment expands the route for work on the construction of a new roadbed with a width of 21.5 meters in accordance with the 1st technical category.

The width of the carriageway will be 14 meters.

At the same time, work is underway to clean the road shoulders from mines and unexploded munitions for the movement of the special equipment.

“Six bridges will be built on the highway, one of which is planned to be built at the intersection with the Hajigabul-Minjivan-Zangezur corridor,” the agency’s spokesperson Anar Najafli noted. “This will provide a convenient entry exit from the road to the corridor.”

Besides, to complete the construction of the highway in a short time, the construction of a camp, where an asphalt concrete plant will function, as well as a special area for parking and servicing machines and mechanisms, an office, a canteen and a place for workers to rest will be located, on the highway's territory's is coming to an end.

