Construction of school in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly nears completion, says minister

The construction of a school in Azerbaijan’s liberated Khojaly district is nearing completion, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev told journalists on Monday, News.Az reports.

“We believe that the school in Khojaly will become one of our schools that will begin activities in Karabakh in the next academic year,” the minister noted.

The minister said that after the completion of the work, it will become known how many pupils will study there.

“It is expected that about 130-150 pupils will study there. Of course, the resettlement process will take into account the size of the local population. The construction of schools continues in Kalbajar, Zangilan, and other territories liberated from occupation,” Amrullayev added.

News.Az