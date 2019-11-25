Construction of TAP’s Greek section completed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The construction of the Greek section of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has been completed, Trend reports citing Greek media outlets.

Reportedly, TAP will begin operating on a trial basis as early as this December.

“It is expected that it will start bringing natural gas to Greece, Italy, and Albania at some point next year. The trial operation will take several months, but by 2020 the commercial operation of the pipeline will begin with the launch of natural gas deliveries to the Greek and other European markets,” reads the report.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

News.Az

