Consul General Aghayev speaks at USC Viterbi School of Engineering on Azerbaijan's energy diplomacy

In his presentation, Consul General Aghayev informed the audience about Azerbaijan’s ancient history, rich cultural heritage and its geostrategic location, as well as its steady development and modernization as an independent nation since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the Consulate General told News.Az.

Consul General stated that in 1918, the people of Azerbaijan established the very first Republic in their history - the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. He further noted that it was the first ever secular democracy among all Muslim nations and the first majority-Muslim nation to grant women the right to vote.

Consul General Aghayev also spoke about the history of Azerbaijan’s oil industry and noted that oil had always played a very significant role in social, economic and political life of Azerbaijan since the 19th century. He stressed that Azerbaijan has become the largest economy in the region, with one of the most competitive economies in the world, implementing energy and transportation projects of global importance and vastly contributing to the energy security of European nations.

Highlighting Azerbaijan’s long-standing traditions of interfaith acceptance and positive multiculturalism, Consul General said that the principle of interfaith tolerance and harmony has always been an important part of Azerbaijani culture. He underlined that in Azerbaijan all Muslims, Jews, Christians, Baha’is and others have the full freedom of religion, and they practice their faith freely and live in harmony with representatives of other religions.

Furthermore, Consul General Aghayev spoke on the illegal military occupation and ethnic cleansing of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region by neighboring Armenia. Highlighting the history of the conflict, Aghayev mentioned that as a result of this military occupation of around 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s sovereign territory, over 800,000 Azerbaijani civilians were expelled from the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. Aghayev noted that Armenia refuses to fulfill four United Nations Security Council resolutions condemning the occupation.

Consul General was very impressed by students of Professor Meshkati who asked various questions on the issues discussed.

News.Az

