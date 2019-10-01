Consulate General in LA hosts reception for Azerbaijani filmmakers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in Los Angeles hosted a reception for Azerbaijani filmmakers visiting the U.S. within the framework of State Department’s Interna

Co-organized by Azerbaijan’s Consulate General and the International Visitors Council of Los Angeles, the event was attended by representatives of culture and film industry, members of various communities, diplomats and journalists, the Consulate General told News.Az.

Opening the event, Consul General Nasimi Aghayev welcomed the guests and gave detailed information on the history and current development of Azerbaijan’s film industry. Consul General also introduced Azerbaijani filmmakers to the audience.

Speaking afterwards, President of the International Visitors Council of Los Angeles Janet Elliott spoke about the visit of Azerbaijani filmmakers to the U.S., as well as informed the guests on the international program they attended.

The event was received with much interest by the audience.

News.Az

